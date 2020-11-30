By Peter MacMahon, ITV Border Political Editor.

Nicola Sturgeon's speech to her virtual party conference showed yet again she has a flare for a headline catching announcement, and canny politics.

The First Minister's promise to give all NHS and adult social care workers a £500 'thank you' payment for their work during the COVID crisis was very clever.

Her challenge to Boris Johnson to ensure that the sum is paid tax free - Holyrood does not have the powers to do that, the First Minister said - was extremely clever.

Ms Sturgeon has, she hopes, chimed in with the public mood - who would not want those who have given so much during the coronavirus crisis to get a bonus?

And she found a way to make the pledge work with the bigger case outlined in her speech - a renewed call for Scotland to leave the United Kingdom and become independent.

Ms Sturgeon's backers see this as the ultimate 'win, win'. Well, they say, 'Westminster has refused to give us more tax powers so what can we do but ask?'.

And if Boris Johnson says no they hope Scots will come to the conclusion that if the UK government is blocking this kind of initiative Scotland needs to go her own way.

The question though, is how it does so? The First Minister was clear again today that she wants Scotland to become independent though a "legal" referendum.

In most people's eyes, as the law stands Westminster needs to give consent to a referendum for it to be legal. The Scotland Act says the constitution is for the UK parliament.

This was what happened in 2014 when Alex Salmond and David Cameron signed what the SNP cleverly spun as the 'Edinburgh agreement' - giving it similar status to deals like those done over Ireland's constitution.

But there is a substantial but vocal minority in the SNP who think this will not work this time, that when Westminster Tory politicians like Scottish Secretary Alister Jack say they will say 'no', they mean it.

SNP MP Joanna Cherry, who is an advocate by trade, believes Holyrood could pass referendum legislation and effectively dare Westminster to challenge it in the courts.

Ms Cherry, who was one of those who sucessfully challenged the UK government over Brexit in the Supreme Court, thinks this might work, that there is a legal case that says the powers to hold a referendum lie with Holyrood.

While she has said she has not ruled that out, Nicola Sturgeon has always preferred something which is legally watertight - she is a lawyer herself after all.

So in Monday's speech she made the case for Scotland having more powers - over welfare, European policy and even rebuilding after COVID - so it could go its own way, to build a better Scotland.

She is hoping that her and her government's stewardship of Scotland over the last five years will lead to them being re-elected in May, with an overall majority and a firm manifesto commitment to a second referendum - known as indyref2.

She told her party today: "As an independent country, we can be decision-makers, partners, bridge-builders. And we have a right, if a majority of us want it, to choose that future. That inalienable right of self determination cannot, and will not, be subject to a Westminster veto."

Ms Sturgeon is relying on what she sees as that 'inalienable right' to make her case, and believes Boris Johnson's government at Westminster cannot stand in the way of what she says is simple democracy.

So far politicians like south of Scotland MP Mr Jack have argued that the SNP said the last referendum was a 'once in a generation' event and that a generation has not yet passed.

Even if Mr Jack overstated his definition of generation - speculating that could be up to 40 years - they hope the voters agree the last thing Scotland needs as it comes out of COVID is what they call "another divisive referendum".

It is not clear whether Westminster would change its mind if the SNP win an overall majority, as the polls currently and consistently suggest they will.

In private the opposition parties in Scotland who support the Union - Labour, the Tories and the Liberal Democrats - hope that they can at least do enough to stop the SNP winning that majority, and so avoid the post-UK election dilemma.

Though of course we also have to factor in the Scottish Greens, who also support independence and could form a majority of MSPs combined with a big SNP showing, short of an overall win.

Mr Salmond, Ms Sturgeon's mentor, was fond of quoting the Irish home rule campaigner and MP Charles Stewart Parnell who said: "No man has a right to fix the boundary of the march of a nation. No man has a right to say to his country,'Thus far thou shalt go and no further."

Given that her relationship with her predecessor has, by her own admission, broken down, we did not expect the current First Minister to use that quote.

But that was the sentiment contained in her speech today. If the SNP win - and it is of course still an if - the question is whether Boris Johnson and his government do say 'thus far and no further'.

And, if he does, whether Nicola Sturgeon can prove Parnell right and lead the Scottish nation beyond what she sees as the "boundary' of devolution and march on to independence.