Covid outbreak at Peebles extra care housing unit grows to 28

A total of 28 people at an extra care housing development in the Scottish Borders have now tested positive for coronavirus.

Sixteen tenants and twelve members of staff at Dovecot Court in Peebles have received positive results.

Council-run care provider SB Cares said it had "robust" plans in place to deal with the outbreak, and are supporting the tenants, their families and staff at this time.

As a precaution, visiting at Dovecot Court has been suspended for the time being. This will be reviewed regularly.

Chief Executive of Eildon Housing, Nile Istephan, added: “Eildon Housing continues to work extremely closely with the various partners to respond to this ongoing incident and ensure that all our tenants at Dovecot Court are provided with any support that is required at this challenging time.”

The Director of Public Health Tim Patterson has urged everyone in the Scottish Borders to remain vigilant and to book a test if you have coronavirus symptoms.

You can book a test either by going online to www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or calling 0800 028 2816. Whilst you wait for your test all of your household members should self-isolate.