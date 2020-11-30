Support service for survivors of sexual abuse gets £300k funding boost

Credit: ITV News

The Selkirk-based charity, Survivors Unite, has been awarded £300,000 to expand its services and create a new programme of support.The organisation began nine years ago with the help of children's charity, Children 1st, which allowed it to meet in its premises in the town. It offers one-to-one sessions and group support, as well as therapy and counselling, to adults in the Scottish Borders who have experienced sexual abuse in childhood

It's now been given a grant for a new peer support and trauma recovery service called the Safe Oaks Project.

Heather Johnstone and Les Newington became trustees for the charity after being helped through their own struggles.Both have told ITV Border that they are survivors themselves, and wouldn't be here today were it not for the support of Survivors Unite.

They hope by sharing their experiences, they will give others who need support the courage to seek it sooner.

"It's been such a taboo subject, it's been swept under the carpet for so long, and it impacts all the way through your life, every strand of your life," explains Les, who is now in his 60s.

"When I first came along to the group the connection meeting other survivors was so much, because you feel that you're the only one, and the stigma and the shame surrounding sexual abuse can become overwhelming. "So to meet others can be a big thing. You just understand that it was never your fault all those guilty things you grew up with, they're just not true and when you come here you understand there is a life after trauma."

"For me most of it was blanked out. I've been told its what's been called pre-verbal, which is under three years of age. So you may be able to talk but the child at that age doesn't have the language to be able to describe what's happening.

"So you're troubled with images which bring up a great deal of fear and emotion. And I'm what's called a ritual abuse survivor, organised abuse, trafficking that sort of thing. It went right the way through til I was 15."

For Heather, the abuse began when she was nine."It lasted til I was 16, so it was seven years and it was a daily basis," she recalls."And in the 70s this certainly was not spoken about. So you go through life the best way you can but you've always got different behaviours so I just thought I was odd, and not understand why.

"And this is why Les and I are here is to let people know and understand there is help, when they're ready for it, because it's a huge thing to disclose because you'd been told for so many years, that no one would believe you."

Before now, people were mostly being supported by telephone, explains Heather. But now the organisation can offer more services. The funding has enabled the launch of the Safe Oaks Project. The money has come from the Big Lottery Improving Lives Fund, The Robertson Trust, Foundation Scotland, and the Scottish Government"The funding has enabled us to employ people, councillors, a peer support worker, a new coordinator will be in post soon, and that's just given us those funds that we can offer those choices, its very much what the survivor is looking for, whats best for them, they steer and lead that," says Les."So with this funding we're hoping to be able to encourage others to come forward and meet the needs they so deserve."