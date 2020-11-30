Video report by Hannah McNulty

A boy who was badly hurt when he was hit by a car on his way to school, has used the accident to inspire his career choice

Robbie Mason, now 15, from Gretna, is fully recovered from the accident that happened six years ago on his way to Gretna Primary School in February 2014.

He suffered broken bones and lacerations after being knocked down, and never forgot the help paramedics gave him before he was flown by the Great North Air Ambulance to hospital in Newcastle.

He said: "I was conscious the whole time and there was a lot of people crowding around me asking me questions to try and keep me awake. There was a lot of help"

Robbie and his family have fundraised for the charity and now he's decided he would like to become a paramedic so he too can help others in their time of need.

He said: “I feel like it’s the least I could do for all the help GNAAS gave me in mycondition, considering how serious and possibly fatal it was.

“They are a very important service that I believe should have more funding considering how many people they help.”

Robbie presenting cheque to paramedics who helped him. Credit: Family photo

His sister, Lois Mason, says she is proud of her brother. She said: "The way he's dealt with it and coped has been very inspirational. He's taken the whole situation and made it his own, and made it his motivation to do something amazing with his life and that's very inspirational"

Paramedic Andy Dalton was one of those who helped Robbie, he said: "It's great to see that he sees the profession of paramedic as a worthwhile one. It is a great job it's immensely satisfying to help people."

When Covid restrictions are lifted, Andy has offered Robbie the chance to come to the base near Penrith and talk about how to achieve his goal - an offer he says he'll definitely be accepting.