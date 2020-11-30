The University of Cumbria is offering students and staff Covid-19 tests from Monday before they head home for the Christmas holidays.

Testing is being carried out at three of its campuses, in Carlisle, Ambleside and Lancaster.

The university says it is encouraging all students who are planning to travel back to their permanent homes to take a test, to help prevent the further spread of coronavirus to friends, families and the community.

The lateral flow tests will only be available to students who do not have Covid-19 symptoms, also known as asymptomatic testing.

If a student tests positive, they will need to take a PCR test via an NHS testing centre and self-isolate for 10 days before returning home.

All students will be advised to get tested twice, three days apart. Once students have received two negative test results they are advised to return home.

The university asks students to book an appointments for a test beforehand to ensure social distancing can be maintained at all times.

Testing will begin on Monday 30 November. A statement from the university said: "We believe this enables us to directly support the fight against the transmission of Covid-19 for our students, our staff and our wider communities.

"We encourage all students intending to travel back to their permanent home for the winter holidays to take part in the testing programme.

