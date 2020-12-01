A project that could see 2,600 jobs created in Cumbria and bring a £146 million pound boost to the local economy has been proposed.

Property development and investment group, Strawsons Property, has launched a virtual exhibition showcasing plans for a 'state-of-the-art commercial and logistics hub on the outskirts of Carlisle.

It would be located north of Junction 44, on the M6, and could see a 110-acre site transformed to accommodate small start-up businesses to multi-national organisations.

The proposal for Harker View includes plans for:

Electric vehicle charging forecourt

Traditional petrol forecourt

75-bed hotel

Public house

Restaurant and drive-thru eateries

Publicly accessible green space and green infrastructure

Potential park-and-ride site

The planned development consists of commercial units, varying in size, to cater all kinds of businesses - from small start-ups to multi-national organisations.

Strawsons Property will submit its planning application to Carlisle City Council in January 2021. An online exhibition will run until December 14, where people will be able to view the plans and have their say.