Covid: Dumfries and Galloway could move to level one soon

Coronavirus data for Dumfries & Galloway is 'indicative of a move to Level One soon', the First Minister has said.However the area will remain in Level two at the moment over concerns that the region 'borders areas with significantly higher levels of infection'. The Scottish Borders will also stay within Level Two restrictions.

Speaking at the Scottish Government's coronavirus briefing on Tuesday afternoon, the First Minister said there will be no changes to coronavirus restrictions at local authority level today, and said next week's review will likely be more 'substantial'.

What are the rules in Level Two?

People who live in these areas should avoid meeting anyone who is not in their household indoors in a private home. They can meet another household indoors in a public place such as a café or restaurant up to a maximum of six from two households.

Level 2 allows people to meet other households outdoors in a private garden or in a public place such as a park or a beer garden in groups of no larger than six from two separate households.

Restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars can stay open but alcohol can only be served with a meal. Pubs, bar and restaurants must close by 8pm.

Credit: PA

Scotland has recorded 34 deaths from coronavirus and 754 positive cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government figures.

The death toll under this measure - of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days - is now 3,759.

The First Minister said the daily test positivity rate is 7.3%, up from 6.1% on Monday. A total of 95,811 people have tested positive in Scotland, up from 95,058 the previous day.

There are 1,021 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, a fall of 20 in 24 hours. Of these patients, 70 are in intensive care, down by five.