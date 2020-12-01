Farmers in the south of Scotland say a new deal which will see a local cattle breed on the shelves of a major supermarket chain this Christmas could be "transformational" for its profile.

Ninety-six Aldi stores across Scotland will stock cuts of prime Galloway beef. It's part of a two-year-programme to support the future of the native breed.

Competing with household names like Aberdeen Angus is difficult. It's hoped this new deal for Christmas could start to change that.

Farm manager Scott McKinnon said: "We're quite a small breed, we're not a mainstream breed now. We couldn't supply a supermarket chain 52 weeks of the year.

"So for Aldi to champion us for Christmas time, it's a big thing for the breed. I'm sure after Christmas is over, they'll go asking for it."

Supporters hope deals like this will help make the breed more attractive to farmers and protect it for future generations.

Rural food and drink consultant, Liz Ramsay, said: "The red meat industry is going to be significantly affected by Brexit. For the Galloway Cattle Society to have recognised the need to grow the breed, and to create a strong brand, it's put all these measures in place to raise awareness of the Galloway Beef."