Representing Border 01/12/2020

On tonight's programme - COVID restrictions across the South of Scotland will remain unchanged for at least another week. That had been expected in the Borders, but the Scottish Government has been accused of making a mockery of the tier system by failing to ease restrictions in Dumfries and Galloway. Also on the programme - Holyrood's Alex Salmond inquiry hears complainers were reluctant to go to the police. We'll report on the latest evidence session at the committee. And we look back at the SNP conference - did Nicola Sturgeon do enough to keep activists onside with her plans for indyref2? Peter MacMahon speaks to the Borders MSP Christine Grahame and to Kieran Andrews, the Scottish Political Editor of The Times.