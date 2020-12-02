by Peter MacMahon, ITV Border Political Editor

Dumfries and Galloway will have its COVID restriction level cut as soon as the Scottish government believes it is safe to do so, Nicola Sturgeon has promised.

The First Minister was responding to criticism of her decision on Tuesday to keep the council area at the higher level two restrictions when the government's COVID statistics showed it should drop down to level one.

At her media briefing today I asked Ms Sturgeon about the clear evidence that Dumfries & Galloway should be in level one - which would mean, for instance, that the hospitality businesses could get back closer to normal opening times.

South of Scotland Labour MSP Colin Smyth had described the decision not to cut the level yesterday as "making a mockery of the entire system" in which local areas can vary and the Scottish government avoided a national lockdown, as has happened south of the Border.

The First Minister told me that the decisions were not made by "some computer algorithm" where they put in data and an answer comes out.

"We have got to look at the context," she said. "We try to be cautious about this. Taking an area down a level....of course it is meant to be good news and a sign of progress, but it is not neutral.

"When we take an area down a level things open up more than they are at a higher level, so we give the virus more opportunities to transmit. So we've got to be sure that we are not taking unnecessary risks in doing that.

"When you have an area like Dumfries and Galloway bordered by other areas with not just slightly higher prevalence but in some respects quite a bit higher prevalence, that's just another reason for caution."

Ms Sturgeon said she had "zero interest" in keeping any part of Scotland under tighter restrictions than are necessary.

"Nobody in Dumfries and Galloway...and I absolutely respect there will be lots of people in Dumfries and Galloway saying 'for goodness sake take us down a level' and I absolutely understand and respect that... but nobody would thank me three or four weeks from now if we had done that and what we had seen then was the virus starting to transmit because of that wider contextual position."

The First Minister added: "When there is a doubt, and I am not trying to over-dramatise it because lives are at stake in these decisions, when there is doubt we err on the side of caution.

"Folk can make up their minds whether that is right or wrong, but I think it is the right thing to do. We will take Dumfries and Galloway down a level just as soon as we think we can do that.

"It will never, ever be risk free but just as soon as we think we can do that without inordinate risks that run the possibility of it having to go back up a level than anybody would want to see."

However, the First Minister's explanation did not satisfy Mr Smyth. In a Twitter reply to Ms Sturgeon he wrote: "England has been in lockdown and South Ayrshire at level 4 for weeks, yet numbers continue to fall in Dumfries & Galloway, so no evidence of an impact from neighbouring communities.

"The region is being punished for the failure of Government to control the virus elsewhere."