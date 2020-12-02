Carlisle United fans will be among a handful of clubs returning to the stadiums for the first time since pilot events took place in August and September.

On Wednesday, a total of 2,000 fans will be allowed inside Brunton Park to watch the Blues take on Salford City at 19:00.

Manager Chris Beech said he is looking forward to the match, and for the stands and terraces to be 'splashed with blue once again.'

He said. “It’s always good to play at Brunton Park and even better because we can share it with a couple of thousand Carlisle fans.

“Having fans there on Sunday would have put that referee under a bit of pressure and I need some support with that. I’ve got a bad throat with moaning at the fourth official, I’ll be getting a reputation

Credit: PA

How will it be different?

In order to protect both the fans and team, a number of coronavirus restrictions will be in place during and after the game. This includes:

The club has asked fans to arrive at Brunton Park early and form a socially dustanced queue to enter.

You must stand in your allocated zone – there is no movement between zones allowed.

Supporters are being asked to avoid 'unnecessary movement' and stay in their seats / zones throughout the game 'if possible'.

Maintain social distancing at all times and ensure you are wearing a face covering when going to, queuing for, and inside the toilets.

Supporters will be allowed to sing for/ celebrate their team - but must remain socially distant.

More information about the match against Salford City can be found here.