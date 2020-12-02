Covid vaccine: Date revealed for roll out in Scottish Borders

NHS Border has released the date when coronavirus vaccinations will begin to be rolled out in the Scottish Borders.

The jab from Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK.

The first vaccination appointments will be offered to NHS Borders staff who provide direct patient care from next Tuesday 8 December.

The health board say they will begin to vaccinate the first 15,000 people who are eligible to receive the vaccine in Wave 1, which will focussed on health and social care workers, care home workers, older adults who are resident in a care home and those aged 80 and over.

Credit: ITV Border

Speaking about the programme, Nicky Berry, Director of Nursing and Operations said; “Each person will receive two doses, given 21-28 days apart. This means that over 30,000 vaccination appointments will be required; the co-ordination of which is a huge undertaking.

"We therefore ask that the public remain patient. Our staff have and will continue to work incredibly hard to ensure that everyone has to opportunity to be vaccinated as soon as possible, in line with the national delivery programme.

“We will provide more information about future waves, including details on the locations at which the vaccination clinics will take place in due course as this information becomes available.”

The UK is the first country in the world to give a Covid-19 vaccine clinical approval, with 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine ordered - enough to vaccinate 20 million people with two doses, given 21 days apart.