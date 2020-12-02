Video report by Jennifer Cordingley.

Two people from opposite ends of the country have come together to tend one another's family graves after Covid-19 restrictions stopped then from travelling.

After putting a plea out on social media, Jason Bassett - a funeral director in Dumfries -was shocked to get an offer from someone in the same position.

A woman, Christine Hastie, from the Midlands asked if he could do the same for her, swapping normal arrangements so their parents can still be remembered at Christmas.

He told ITV Border: "As soon as I put the post up in the morning I was inundated with messages from people willing to help, a couple of people have said they will attend the grave this Christmas, remember their loved ones and also attend the grave the whole year through.

"A lady in particular, Christine, she messaged me to say she was in a similar position but opposite her mother is buried in the cemetery here in Scotland.

"I was blown back when I realised it was Moffat, because it's only a 40 minute drive. I was more than willing to help her. I offered to attend her mums grave and she offered to attend my dad's grave as well."

250 miles away in Hall Green, Christine has been taking care of Jason's dad's grave and laid a wreath to remember him.

For her, the swap is particularly special as Christmas Day is her mum's birthday. She says having someone looking after the grave, all those miles away is a great comfort.

Speaking to ITV Central, she said: "We now know she doesn't look neglected, the dead flowers are going to be removed, just generally tidied up because it's a lovely cemetery and I don't want her to look untidy and unloved.

"I think it's a great thing to do and if we could perhaps do it a bit more, community spirit, kindness, it goes a long way and I feel quite pleased with myself for doing it, it hasn't taken long, it's quite nice, it's a good feeling to help somebody."

Jason's post is thought to have reached over 100,000 people, with responses from as far as Australia and Canada. He says his dad would have been very proud.

"It restored faith in everyone around us", he said. "There's so much negativity in the world at the moment for something like that to snowball and have the effect that it's had, we've now had people from Canada wanting memorials visiting."

Two graves, 250 miles apart, and now forever connected through kindness.