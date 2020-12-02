A charity that supports people with disabilities in the Lake District say they are on the brink of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lake District Calvert Trust has launched a desperate fundraising appeal to save its 'much-loved' specialist residential centre and accessible riding centre, near Keswick.

After Covid-19 left a '£1m gap in their funding' and the Trust's contingency funds running out in March 2021, its future now relies on an 'Emergency Bounce Back Appeal'.

In recent weeks the charity, which has been running for more than 40 years, has furloughed the vast majority of its staff and has now closed its doors until the New Year.

Community facilities such as the Trust’s Riding Centre and hydrotherapy pool are now closed for the foreseeable future.

The Lake District Calvert Trust has been supporting people with disabilities for the last 45 years. Credit: ITV News

Giles Mounsey-Heysham, Chairman of the Trustees, said: “To survive the winter and bounce back in Spring 2021, we have to act now to seek external support.

“Covid-19 has had a deep impact on the Trust and a number of associated factors have conspired to make it a perfect storm. At Calvert Lakes, we have lost over two thirds of our visitors and income.

“Having now closed our doors due to the second lockdown, that position will only worsen and our contingency funds will be exhausted by March 2021, despite really careful financial management.

“Our trustees and staff have worked really hard to introduce alternative revenue streams and cut costs wherever possible but it has proved impossible to weather the economic storm on our own. We are now staring down the barrel.”

“Once this pandemic is over the ‘Calvert experience’ will be needed more than ever, not only by our current beneficiaries but also the many people affected by Covid-19 and the impact it has had on everyone’s lives, health and wellbeing."