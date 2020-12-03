Familiar face returns to Recreation Ground

Whitehaven have secured the signing of a familiar face.

Ireland international Gregg McNally has rejoined the club where he started his career more than a decade ago.

The 29-year-old, who is originally from West Cumbria, has played for sides including Bradford Bulls and Leigh Centurions.

Speaking after the signing, McNally said he was excited to be back in his hometown and he's looking forward to getting started.

He said: "It's been twelve years playing professional rugby league and it's been a rollercoaster so far, but I've still got a few years left in me and hopefully I can show them on that pitch."