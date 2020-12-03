Fears over 'cashless society' after surge in card payments during pandemic

A Scottish Conservative MP is calling on the Government to introduce legislation to 'stop the cash system from collapsing' following a surge in card payments during the pandemic.

MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale, and former Scottish Secretary, David Mundell is concerned that the country is “sleepwalking quickly into a cashless society, as fewer businesses handle cash in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He fears that it is an "unmanaged and unprepared way with potentially disastrous consequences for millions of people across the UK.”

He is call on the UK Government to legislate, if necessary, to prevent the system collapsing, and 'leaving the elderly and most vulnerable to pay the price.'

Credit: PA

Commenting on the issue, he said: “In my experience, the importance of cash to those who rely on it has increased during the pandemic. Cash has been the means by which local communities have supported themselves, with neighbours, friends and family buying essentials for one another.

“There is also a totally false perception that cash has not been safe to use during the pandemic, but in my view, some have seized on this as an excuse to go cashless.”

Mr Mundell added: “The Government now has a major role to play in making it absolutely clear that it expects that people should be able to use cash in routine transactions.

“If it is not possible to do this with retailers and other service providers on a voluntary basis then legislation should be considered, at least for a fixed period, to allow those least able to manage without cash, to be supported in transitioning to a cashless economy.”

He will hold a debate in parliament on Thursday.