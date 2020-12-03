On tonight's programme - The COVID vaccine will be made available to care home residents. The Health Secretary says the roll out for the most vulnerable will start in just ten days. Also tonight - School christmas holidays won't be extended but the pressure grows to cancel next year's higher and advanced higher exams. We have the highlights of today's First Minister's Questions. And when cash isn't king - the local MP who's warning switching to electronic only payments will hit older people and rural communities. Plus commentary on the week's news from Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie.