Five years since the region was hit by Storm Desmond

It's been five years ago this weekend since Storm Desmond brought record rainfall leading to the most extreme floods ever recorded in the UK.

Our region was in the eye of the storm with Cumbria the worst hit area. More than 5,000 homes were left underwater. For many people, this wasn't the first time they had been flooded.

After millions had been spent on improved defences after the floods of 2005, they thought it wouldn't happen again in their lifetimes. But it did.

Kate Walby looks back at the Storm that wreaked havoc across our region.