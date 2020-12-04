The first significant snow of the winter has fallen overnight across Cumbria and the south of Scotland.

It's seen a number of road and school closures and poor driving conditions. Snow ploughs were out as the M74 was closed for a time near Abingon in Dumfries and Galloway.

The A7 in the Scottish Borders between Galashiels and Stow was also closed this morning. Meanwhile, Sanqhuar primary school was closed because staff were unable to get in.

You've been sending in your wintery photos. Here's a small selection below...