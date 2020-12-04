The Cumbrian pensioner walking 86 miles in aid of local hospice

Video report by Bruce McKenzie

A Cumbrian pensioner, who is fast approaching 86, has walked 86 miles in 86 days.

Dr Charles Hanson, from Wetheral near Carlisle, has completed the challenge with weeks to spare and has raised thousands of much-needed pounds for a Carlisle hospice.

As he crossed the finish line, he told ITV Border: "The local hospice was desperately short of funds because if the lockdown restrictions and I felt that it was important to do something to alleviate that problem.

"When I sat down that day, I realised it was 86 days til my 86th birthday, so I thought I might as well walk 86 miles"

Charles says he's thoroughly enjoyed the walking and raising money for the charity, Eden Valley Hospice on Blackwell Road.

Credit: ITV News

He said: "Overall enormously enjoyable it's so heartening, when I go out fo a walk in this splendid jacket and people stop, cars stop and wind down the window, congratulate me and on occasions immediately offer me sponsorship."

Staff at the Eden Valley hospice are full of praise for the pensioner's achievement. Patricia Livsey, the Chief Executive of the hospice, said: "We really appreciate the effort that he's put in and the energy and enthusiasm and just that it's drummed up so much interest in the hospice for us let alone the fantastic amount of money that he's made for us, it's wonderful.

"80% of our funding is from charitable donations, and this year, because of Covid, we are 70% down in our funding. That's around £800,000 we are short this year.".

Now he's done his 86 miles, what does he plan to do next? Well he says, a celebration with his family and then he'll carry on walking.