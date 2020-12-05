Investigations are under way in Carlisle after a serious sexual assault in the Morton area.

Cumbria Police says a woman was attacked near the Co-op on Stonegarth at around five o'clock on Friday 4th December.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area to get in touch. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage – from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

With officers following what are described as "multiple" lines of enquiry, the suspect is described as a white man in his mid thirties, of slim build, around 5 feet 7 inches and with thick blond hair. He is believed to have been wearing a black jacket, cream sweatshirt and black combat trousers.

Detectives are also keen to trace a second man seen in the area who may be able to help with enquiries. He is described as white, 5 feet 8 inches in height, of slim build with short brown hair and aged in his twenties or thirties.

Police say the attack happened near the Co-op on Stonegarth Credit: ITV Border

Detective Sergeant James Aiston paid tribute to the bravery of the victim for coming forward,

“Firstly, I would like to thank the victim for bravely reporting this crime and helping us with our investigation. We have a team of officers and detectives conducting numerous enquiries. Incidents such as this are rare, but the community can be assurance that we are doing all we can to investigate this. For reassurance we have increased regular patrols in the area, so residents may be aware of a larger than normal police presence."

Anyone with information is urged to call 101.