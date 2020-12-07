Arrest made after woman seriously assaulted in Carlisle

A man has been arrested after reports of a serious sexual assault in Carlisle.

Detectives says a woman, in her 30s, was attacked near the Co-op store, on Stonegarth, Morton, at around five o'clock on Friday 4 December. She is being supported by specially trained Cumbria Police officers.

A 44-year-old local male is currently in police custody. However, detectives are continuing to appeal for any key witnesses to help with their enquires.

There were shoppers in the coop at 5:30pm on Friday. Police are appealing directly to them to make contact on 101.

Detectives are also keen to trace a second man seen in the area who may be able to help with enquiries. He is described as white, 5 feet 8 inches in height, of slim build with short brown hair and aged in his twenties or thirties.

He is reported to have ran away towards Chances Park. He was not reported as at the scene of the incident.

Credit: Cumbria Police

Detective Inspector Ian Harwood said: “Enquiries are moving forward, and a dedicated team of specialist officers remain on the case making multiple enquiries.

“However, those who were in the shop at 5:30pm and the second man described as being, seen with the suspect, potentially have information which could be vital to the investigation.

“Any information no matter how small or seemingly insignificant could help us build a better picture of the incident. Please, if you were in the area at the time get in touch with us now.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 and quote the log number”.

“We would like to thank all of those who have already made contact to help us with enquires”.