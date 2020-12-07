New coronavirus testing centre to open in South Lakes

A new coronavirus testing centre will open in South Lakes this week.

Health bosses say the walk-through facility in Kendal will make it easier for people living in and around the area to get tested.

The centre will be located behind the County Offices, off Busher Walk, and is due to open on Tuesday 8 December. Testing is available for everyone, with additional support for vulnerable groups and people with disabilities.

Cllr Peter Thornton, Deputy Leader of Cumbria County Council, said: “This new local testing site is very welcome. We’ve had mobile testing units visiting the town regularly, but the provision of a full time test site in Kendal is a real boost. Access to quick and easy local testing is a key part of the effort to contain this virus and will help get our local economy back on its feet.”

Credit: PA

How do I book a test?

Tests should be booked or ordered as soon as symptoms begin at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.

Those who have been tested at the site should expect their results the next day. Home test kits can also be ordered by people who cannot get to a test site.

Cumbria County Council is asking everyone booked in for a test to follow public health measures such as social distancing, not traveling on public transport and practicing good personal hygiene and wearing a face covering.

Anyone attending an appointment at the walk-through testing site will be provided with guidance on getting to and from the test site safely.

Testing for COVID-19 is available to anybody in Cumbria at a range of locations. Details are available online at https://northcumbriaccg.nhs.uk/covidtesting, including dates of the Mobile Testing Units which continue to operate across the county.