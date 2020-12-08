Ged Stokes, father of Cumbrian cricket star bend Stokes, has died at the age of 65.

The former Whitehaven and Workington player, and later coach, passed away after a battling brain cancer.

He was diagnosed with the disease in January and spent five weeks seriously ill in hospital in Johannesburg earlier this year.

Tributes have poured in for Ged. Workington Town tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we learn that our former player and coach Ged Stokes has passed away.

“Ged is written into the rich fabric of Town history and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with Deb, Ben and James.

“Ged still has many, many friends here in West Cumbria and we sent our thoughts to them too. RIP Marra.”

Whitehaven Rugby League tweeted: "All at Whitehaven RLFC are deeply saddened to hear the passing of former coach Ged Stokes. "Ged was a major part of Cumbrian Rugby league having coached both ourselves and Workington Town."Our thoughts at this time are with all of the Stokes Family. RIP Ged."