The south of Scotland will be moved from Level Two to Level One of the Scottish Government’s Coronavirus Strategic Framework, the First Minister has announced.

Nicola Sturgeon said: "Both Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders have had consistently low levels of Covid for several weeks now."

This means the areas will both move down a level from 6pm on Friday.

People will be able to meet people outside in groups of eight from three households, hospitality venues can stay open until the later time of 10:30pm and alcohol can be served without a meal.

Credit: PA

What are the rules in level one?

Level 1 is split into two parts, with people who live on Orkney Islands, Shetland Islands and Na h-Eileanan Siar able to meet another household indoors, in a private home or in a public place such as a bar, pub, café or restaurant. The maximum number of people who can meet indoors is six which can be from up to two separate households.

Those in other parts of Level 1 should not meet people who are not part of their household indoors in a private home, but they can meet another household indoors in a public place such as a bar, pub, café or restaurant.

Restrictions around outdoor socialising for those in Level 1 are to be extended to allow eight people from three households to meet outdoors. Previously only six people from two households were permitted to meet outdoors.

Former Scottish Secretary and MP David Mundell has said: "I am pleased, as result of sacrifices over recent weeks by local people and businesses, Dumfries & Galloway and Scottish Borders move to Tier 1 and South Lanarkshire down to Tier 3. But now is not a time to relax the fight against #COVID and we need to continue to follow advice."

Shona Haslam, local councillor for Tweeddale East and Leader of Scottish Borders Council said: “I am delighted that the Scottish Government have listened to the appeals of the hospitality industry in the Scottish Borders and have agreed to put us into Level 1 from this Friday, it is the right decision and one that I welcome.

“When I met with Michael Matheson the Cabinet Secretary on Sunday we made a strong case to move to Level 1, this was backed up by Public health and the police who all felt that this weekend was the right time for the Borders to move to Level 1.

“All of our indicators are now firmly within the level 1 category and I am really proud of the work that the public and local businesses have done to get us to this point.

“This will make such a massive difference to our businesses in the run up to Christmas and I hope that the public enjoy this responsibly and stay as safe as possible.”