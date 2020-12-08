Coronavirus vaccines will be administered to the first people in Cumbria and the south of Scotland today.

The first jabs will go to care home staff and residents, NHS frontline workers and people aged 80 and over.

They will be administered at the West Cumberland Hospital, Borders General Hospital and Dumfries Royal Infirmary.

Dozens of hospital hubs across the country will be distributing vaccines from Tuesday – reportedly dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock. But Cumbria's Director of Public Health says we're not out of the woods yet.

Mr Cox told ITV Border: "I'm afraid despite this being a really good news day, it's going to take several months before we can get everyone vaccinated.

"There's an awful lot of people to do and there will be constraints on how it can be done because of the supply for the vaccine."

The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at well below freezing point, meaning logistics around delivery to care homes are more challenging.

Everyone being vaccinated will need two doses, 28 days apart.

Sarah Horan, Deputy Director of Nursing Midwifery and AHPs NHS Borders said: “Seeing the first delivery of COVID-19 vaccines in our area is a very welcome sight. While it will be a huge logistical challenge in rolling out vaccination, this is a real stepping stone in bringing an end to the pandemic.

“I’d urge those eligible in this first wave to take-up the COVID-19 vaccine and for others to please be patient as we work through priority groups in line with the vaccine that we have available to us and the settings in which the vaccine needs to be delivered.

“I would also ask people to keep following the FACTS around coronavirus. There is still a long winter ahead of us so protect yourself, your loved ones and the NHS.”

Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first person in the world to receive a coronavirus vaccination. Credit: PA

NHS Dumfries and Galloway Chief Executive Jeff Ace said: "Work has been taking place to ensure our readiness locally to deliver a vaccine to provide protection against COVID, and this announcement means we can now take that forward.

“However, there is no understating the scale of what we are undertaking here – quite simply the biggest mass vaccination in the history of Dumfries and Galloway.

"The scale of the vaccination poses a real challenge, as does some of the particular requirements in delivering vaccines like the one from Pfizer/BioNTech which has to be kept specially refrigerated until just before use.

“As a consequence, we would ask everyone to be patient, to be understanding, and to work with us as we begin this process."

More information can be found on the NHS website.