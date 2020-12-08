Representing Border: 08.12.20

On tonight's programme. Hope in the pandemic winter as Coronavirus vaccinations begin in the South of Scotland. And relief in the region too as COVID restrictions are eased. Peter MacMahon gets reaction form local MSP Colin Smyth. Scotland's senior school exams are being cancelled for a second year. Highers and advanced highers will be replaced by an assessment system similar to that being planned for national 5 examinations. Peter speaks to the Education Secretary John Swinney. Also on the programme - the looming Brexit deadline. Fears of chaos at Cairnryan as local livestock hauliers warn the port's not ready to cope with the end of the transition period.And Holyrood's Salmond inquiry hears the Chief Executive of the SNP claims he knows not to ask his wife, Nicola Sturgeon, about government business. As Peter Murrell denies being part of a plot against the former First Minister Paul Hutcheon from The Daily Record assesses the day's evidence.

