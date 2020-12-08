Scottish Highers and Advanced Highers cancelled next year

Pupils across Scotland will not sit Highers or Advanced Highers next year, the Education Secretary John Swinney has announced.

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, the Deputy First Minister said the decision had been taken due to major disruption caused by the pandemic.

Students will now receive grades based on their teachers' assessment of the work they have completed in the classroom throughout the year.

Mr Swinney said pupils had already "lost significant learning time". He said they had lost teaching time at the end of the last academic year, when schools were still closed, when "pupils normally start to study for the following year's qualifications".

Education Secretary John Swinney announced the news to the Scottish Parliament. Credit: PA

The education secretary added: "That has now been compounded by the disruption many have suffered as they were obliged to self-isolate, had to learn from home or even saw their school closed. And we know that the level of disruption to learners has not been equal."

"There is no getting around the fact that a significant percentage of our poorest pupils have lost significantly more than other pupils' teaching time."

And he insisted: "I will not stake the future of our Higher pupils - whether they get a place at college, university, training or work - on a lottery of whether their school was hit by Covid.

"Exams cannot account for differential loss of learning and could lead to unfair results for our poorest pupils. This could lead to pupils' futures being blighted through no fault of their own. That is simply not fair."

Credit: PA

The Education Secretary also announced a special payment would be made to those teachers and lecturers who are critical in assessing National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams.

He said: "In acknowledgement of the additional workload of assessment of national qualifications in this unique academic year in the absence of exams, I intend to make an exceptional one-off payment to teachers and lecturers who are critical to assessing and marking N5, Higher and Advanced Higher courses this year.

"We will progress this urgently with partners and employers, including discussing when and how the payment will be delivered."