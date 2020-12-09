Cross-border and overseas travel caused Scotland's second wave, FM says

Video report by Tim Backshall

Coronavirus was almost wiped out in Scotland during the summer, according to two new scientific studies, which say the second wave of infections was caused largely by travel.

The First Minister said these journeys "reignited" the virus after it had been suppressed and were a reason why travel restrictions should remain.

Ms Sturgeon reiterated during the Scottish Government's coronavirus briefing on Wednesday that travel restrictions are a "vital part of tackling the virus and trying to keep it contained rather than allowing it to spread across the country".

Giving more detail on the Sage report, national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch said the first lockdown successfully eliminated around the majority of 300 strains of the virus. He said Covid-19 infections in the second wave were caused by new strains introduced to Scotland from other parts of the UK or aboard.

"Once as a society we are allowed to travel again, we brought fresh new strains into Scotland, which started our second wave," he said.

Professor Leitch said this is a "cautionary tale" to people considering travelling over the Christmas period".

"If you can stay local you will help Scotland to avoid another spike in January," he added.

That has not stopped calls for the cross-border ban to be lifted to allow movement between relatively low infection areas of southern Scotland and Cumbria.

Colin Smyth MSP said: "The problem with the regulations that the government has put forward is that they discriminate against communities travelling between low prevalence areas and other low prevalence areas when you live in the Borders.

"So we want the government to at least update the regulations to allow, as the Welsh government have done, travel between a low-tier area in England and a low tier area in Scotland."

ITV Border's Tim Backshall put Mr Smyth's point to the First Minister at her daily briefing. Ms Sturgeon said: "There is no aspect of my decision-making or our decision-making that's about discriminating against anybody.

"There are areas not far south of the border that have higher prevalence than the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway but we are trying to restrict travel generally to avoid, as far as we can, the risk of people travelling somewhere that has more of the virus than their home area and bringing it back."