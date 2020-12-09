Key figure in region's flood recovery Paul Hendy dies

One of the most prominent figures who helped communities in Cumbria and Southern Scotland during flooding has died.

Paul Hendy was a key figure in helping when Carlisle and other areas of the county flooded in 2005, directing the Carlisle flood recovery programme.

He became a director with the National Flood Forum and set up the Scottish Flood Forum in 2009.

The National Flood Forum announced the news on Tuesday evening on social media. The post read: "With great sadness we announce the passing of a colleague & dear friend Paul Hendy.

"Paul was a director on the National Flood Forum and went on to set up the Scottish Flood Forum. He will be missed by us and all the hundreds of flooded communities he has supported over the years."

Tributes have been paid to Mr Hendy, one person said: "I had so many chats with Paul over the years. Such an important and stalwart advocate for ‘floodees’. RIP my friend."

Another reads: "So sad to hear about this, he was not just a lovely caring man but someone I could turn to to help so many. He was always at the end of the phone if needed."