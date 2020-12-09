This week marks five years since Cumbria and the south of Scotland saw record rainfall leading to devastating floods.

All this week, we have been looking back on the impact this had on our region and today we're focussing on the mental scars that remain half a decade on.

For many it was the second time in ten years their homes and businesses were destroyed, and the fear of a third deluge is never far from their minds.

Ryan Dollard has been meeting people on one Carlisle street, submerged in 2015, to find out how the events of that time still affect them today.

