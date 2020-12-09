The mental scars that remain five years on from Storm Desmond
This week marks five years since Cumbria and the south of Scotland saw record rainfall leading to devastating floods.
All this week, we have been looking back on the impact this had on our region and today we're focussing on the mental scars that remain half a decade on.
For many it was the second time in ten years their homes and businesses were destroyed, and the fear of a third deluge is never far from their minds.
Ryan Dollard has been meeting people on one Carlisle street, submerged in 2015, to find out how the events of that time still affect them today.
Who to contact if you or someone you know need help:
Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org
Mind also offer mental health support between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. You can call them on 0300 123 3393 or text them on 86463. There is also lots of information available on their website.
Campaign Against Living Miserably's (CALM) helpline and webchat are open from 5pm until midnight, 365 days a year. Call CALM on 0800 58 58 58 or chat to their trained helpline staff online. No matter who you are or what you're going through, it's free, anonymous and confidential.