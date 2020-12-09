Outbreak of coronavirus on Borders General Hospital ward

A outbreak of coronavirus at a hospital in the Scottish Borders has been confirmed.

An infection control team is currently dealing with an outbreak on Ward 7 in the Borders General Hospital.

There are currently eight linked confirmed cases amongst patients and a small number of staff members currently symptomatic and awaiting test results.

It was announced on Tuesday that the local authority area is scheduled to move from level two, on the Scottish Covid alert system, to level one restrictions on Friday after a fall in cases.

NHS Borders say the ward is currently closed to admissions and members of the Test and Protect team are in the process of tracing contacts. All but essential visiting to the ward is suspended.

Dr Ed James, Consultant Microbiologist said: “A multidisciplinary team has been established to oversee the management of this outbreak and the situation will continue to be reviewed and monitored very closely.”