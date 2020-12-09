Representing Border: 09.12.20

On tonight's programme - The summer holidays that brought back COVID to Scotland. A new report blames international and UK travel for re-igniting the virus. We have the details and more on the continuing row over local travel as MSPs vote to keep the restrictions on cross border journeys. Also on the programme, the Scottish Government's latest pandemic spending plans. Peter MacMahon speaks to the Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Plus the post Brexit deal on trade in and out of Northern Ireland. The Prime Minister claims it's good for the whole UK, but the SNP say Scotland's missing out and there are more warnings of disruption at Cairnryan. We'll reflect too on yesterday's decision to cancel higher exams. Peter gets the thoughts of Lindsay Paterson, the Professor of Education Policy at Edinburgh University.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the south of Scotland on social media: