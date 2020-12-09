The Annan mechanic on a mission to spread Christmas joy

Video report by Kate Walby

A mechanic from Dumfries and Galloway is on a mission to make sure no child wakes up without a present in his town this Christmas.

John Patterson, from Annan, was shocked to come across a plea online urging everyone to think of the less fortunate this festive season. So, he decided to do something about it.

He told ITV Border: "I seen a post on social media that said before you put photos on Christmas day of all the gifts your children are received, think of the ones who are not going to receive anything this year.

"That stopped me in my tracks and I thought maybe I could do something to help the families that are struggling."

Credit: ITV News

John spread the word to his local community that Santa could do with some help and in just two weeks donations mounted up to £3,000. This meant John and his elves could go shopping for gifts.

"Presents range from board games to Amazon Fire Tablets, MP3 players, smart watches and gift sets", John said.

Working alongside charities and local organisations, such as Kate's kitchen, he will help deliver the gifts to to the most in need this Christmas.