Covid: Dr Ajay Bedi answers your questions on the Pfizer vaccine

This week, the UK became the first country in the world to administer coronavirus vaccines to the public.

Made by Pfizer and BioNTech, the vaccination is being rolled out across hospital hubs around the UK, including Cumbria and the south of Scotland.

Care home staff and residents, NHS frontline workers and people aged 80 and over have priority.

ITV Border took your questions and put them to our resident GP Dr Ajay Bedi. He has been providing answers for viewers since the beginning of the pandemic and has now clarified questions around the new vaccine.

If you've had coronavirus do you need to take the vaccine? How long will the vaccines be effective for? And how safe is the vaccine? Dr Ajay answered all and more for our viewers.