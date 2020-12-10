Free school meals for nearly 12,000 children in Cumbria this Christmas

Nearly 12,000 children in Cumbria will receive free school meals over the Christmas period.

Young people who currently receive free meals will be eligible for a £33 voucher which will cover the holiday period.

It's being paid for using money allocated to Cumbria from the national coronavirus Winter Grant Scheme. It is also expected that free school meals will be funded over the February half-term.

Cllr Sue Sanderson, Cabinet Member for Schools and Learning, said: “Christmas can be difficult for families on low incomes, especially this year. So, this is excellent news and I hope it will give families who may be struggling with the costs of food over the holiday period some extra support.

"This e-voucher scheme is widely used across the country and the vouchers can be used to pay for food in a range of supermarkets and shops."

She continued: "I know that many schools have already ordered the vouchers for their families and I’d encourage them all to make sure they get their orders in on time.

“This is just one part of a package of support that the council has put together to support people this Christmas and I sincerely hope it helps make a difference.”

Parents and carers who are eligible for the scheme should talk to their child's school or early years provider if they have no been contacted.

The aim of the scheme is to help support those most in need with food and utlitie costs over the festive period, paid for using the £1.5m allocation Cumbria received from the national Covid Winter Grant Scheme.