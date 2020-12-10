Borders rugby legend Gregor Townsend is to become Scotland's longest serving head coach of the professional era.

Townsend, who is from Galashiels, took over the role in 2017 and has now signed a deal that will keep him at the helm until after the 2023 World Cup in France.

The 82-cap former player has won 22 and drawn one of his 40 Tests. He says he is honoured and privileged to sign on for another two years: “I am honoured and privileged to have been given the opportunity to continue in my role as Scotland head coach.

Gregor Townsend elbow bumps with a member of the squad during the training session. Credit: PA

He continued: "I will be doing all I can, alongside an outstanding support staff, to improve the team as we build towards Rugby World Cup 2023 in France. Over the past year I believe we have made progress on and off the field which give real grounds for optimism around what this team can achieve.

“I know how much our supporters want the team to do well and the backing for the team has been fantastic, especially during the difficulties of the past year with Covid, knowing how much of a lift the country gets when the national team is successful.”

“We have a very talented and hard-working group of players, with growing depth in a number of positions.

"We will be putting all our efforts into unlocking that potential and helping our players deliver their best performances when they come together for our future campaigns."