Plans for mass Covid testing of Cumbrian school pupils in the New Year

Health bosses in Cumbria are in the early stages of planning for the mass testing of school pupils in the new year.

Tens of thousands of students could be given a test when they return after the Christmas holidays. It's hoped mass testing will prevent a possible spike in COVID-19 cases.

Cumbria's weekly coronavirus report has shown the rate of Covid-19 infections in every district is now below the average rate for England, in the week ending 4 December.

Patient admissions in North Cumbria Integrated Care (NCIC) decreased from the previous week, but increased in University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust.

The county's director of public health, Colin Cox, is describing it as a 'positive' step forward in the fight against the virus - but stressed his concern for cases picking up in some areas.

374 new cases in Cumbria, a decrease of 29 from 403 cases in previous week.

Around the county:

South Lakeland has the greatest number of new cases (+95 new cases);

Barrow-in-Furness overtook Carlisle in having the highest rate of new cases (119 new cases per 100k population);

Barrow’s rate was below both the national and regional average rates (England = 151 and North West = 136 new cases per 100k population respectively);

New cases decreased from week 48 in Allerdale, Carlisle and Copeland, but increased in Barrow, Eden and South Lakeland, with the biggest increase seen in Barrow (+63%).

Cumbria's Director of Public Health Colin Cox. Credit: ITV News

Colin Cox, Cumbria’s Director of Public Health, said: “Perhaps predictably with the ending of lockdown we haven’t seen a continuation of the rapid reduction in new cases we did in previous weeks.

"It’s positive that overall we’re still dropping, but it is of concern that we’re already seeing cases pick back up in some areas, particularly Barrow.

“We know from experience now how quickly the infection rate can rise, so even these modest rises should give people pause for thought.

"It would be extremely easy, if we don’t all take the basic steps and follow the rules, to find ourselves in a position where tighter restrictions could be imposed.

“It’s fantastic news the vaccination programme began this week, but it will take many months for enough people to be vaccinated to mean we can get back to normal. So, I’d really encourage people to keep focussed and follow the guidance carefully.”