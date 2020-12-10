Representing Border: 10.12.20

On tonight's programme - the sting in the tail of Brexit uncertainty. Key local businesses warn of the damage from further delays in reaching a deal with the EU. Peter MacMahon speaks to the Brexit supporting MSP Oliver Mundell. Also tonight - the First Minister is under renewed pressure over the Alex Salmond inquiry after contradictory accounts of what she and her SNP Chief Executive husband knew. Labour claim political not scientific considerations are driving the Scottish Government's decisions on COVID restrictions. And our regal commentators Joyce McMillan and Alex Salmond consider Brexit and the Salmond Inquiry.

