Further eight coronavirus cases at Borders General Hospital

Eight more cases of coronavirus have been linked to an outbreak at a hospital in the Scottish Borders, bringing the total number to 22.

Health bosses at Borders General Hospital, in Melrose, say the affected patients are receiving care in one of two dedicated Covid wards, and robust Infection Prevention and Control measures are in place across NHS Borders.

Associate Director of Acute Services, Gareth Clinkscale said: ““A multidisciplinary team is continuing to oversee the management of the outbreak and the situation is being reviewed and monitored very closely.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind people of the importance of observing all the infection prevention and control measures that are in place across our healthcare settings.

"Please wear a face covering, sanitise your hands on entry and exit and observe physical distancing.

“Visiting to the Borders General Hospital remains limited to essential visits only. This decision will be reviewed again on Wednesday and we thank you for your understanding. People should continue to attend appointments as normal.

“Visiting to Community Hospitals remains unchanged with local restrictions in place at Hay Lodge Hospital.”