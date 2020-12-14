Newton Stewart fire station host magical Santa's grotto drive-thru

A fire station in Dumfries and Galloway has held a Covid-secure drive-thru Santa's Grotto experience.

Newton Stewart Community Fire Service transformed its station, on Arthur Street, into the North Pole, where children met the big man from the comfort of their own cars.

Over two days, 380 cars and 645 children turned out to see the magical display. The crew say they had to deal with three calls out but, with good planning, "made sure that there was very little disruption to the event."

More than 350 cars visited the drive-thru to see the display and Santa Claus. Credit: Newton Stewart Community Fire Station

The station was festively decorated with donated Christmas trees, colourful fairy lights, handmade wooden reindeers, and fake snow.

All funds raised will be donated to the Firefighters Charity who support the mental, physical and social needs of all serving and retired members of the UK fire service.