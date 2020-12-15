Drugs deaths on the rise in Dumfries and Galloway

The number of drug-related deaths is on the rise in southern Scotland, according to new figures from the National Records of Scotland.

Today, in what has become Scotland’s 'annual day of shame', the yearly drug death statistics were published.

It revealed more than 1,200 people died across the country last year as a result of drug misuse – the highest annual figure on record.

It’s the worst rate in Europe and three-and-half times that of the UK as a whole. Nearly 70% of the deaths were men, and more than two-thirds were aged between 35 and 54.

35 drug-related deaths Dumfries and Galloway in 2019

16 drug-related deaths in Scottish Borders in 2019.

In Dumfries and Galloway, 35 people died in 2019 - that's up by 15 people in 2018. The Scottish Borders saw a decrease, from 22 in 2018 to 16 in 2019.

Scotland’s public health minister Joe FitzPatrick said: “Each and every one of these deaths is a tragedy.

“The Scottish Government is doing everything in its powers to tackle rising drug deaths and we are working urgently to put in place high-quality, person-centred services for those most at risk.”

