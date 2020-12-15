Man, 74, dies in Workington crash

A man has died after a crash in west Cumbria.

Cumbria Police were called at 10:35am to a collision involving a Suzuki and Ford Tourneo on Monday 14 December on Washington Street, Workington.

The driver of a Suzuki, Robert Hodgson, 74, from Maryport, was taken to West Cumberland Hospital, where he died.

Tributes have bee paid by the family of Mr Hodgson: “Robert was a real character who you would never forget if you had met him. We are devastated at losing him, he will be missed by all of his family and friends”.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured.