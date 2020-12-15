North Cumbria GPs begin to roll-out Covid-19 vaccinations

Video report by Matthew Taylor

Vaccines against Covid-19 have taken place for the first time in GP surgeries in Cumbria.

The first patient in Carlisle to get the Covid-19 vaccine at his local surgery was 88-year-old Jim Addison. The retired printer even got a round of applause from NHS staff for his trouble.

He told ITV Border: "It's a wonderful thing to be the first and at the same time getting cover for the disease. I'm pleased about it. People discovering the antidote for this disease deserve a medal."

The first female patient to be vaccinated at the surgery, Christine Adie, was also pleased. She said: "Absolutely brilliant every one of you. Everyone. Doesn't hurt and it's so quick."

At the moment there are two GP surgeries administering the vaccine - North Cumbria Medical Centre in Carlisle and one in Whitehaven. Across North Cumbria, there will eight surgeries in total acting as centres for other surgeries around them.

Although the vaccine is delivered by a simple injection in the arm, it is complex to move, store and prepare. It needs to be stored at -70C and transported from Belgium where it is made.

Credit: ITV News

Dr Andrew Edgar, from North Carlisle Medical Centre, said: "Take ups been very good. We contacted the patients, the over 80s, and said that supply of vaccine was coming and the people have turned up and delighted to be the first to give the vaccine to a patient this morning in Carlisle.

"There's been a lot of work behind the scenes with the administration staff. The staff have worked very hard and have been epic in a pandemic to get us here today to be able to deliver the vaccine."

The practice has had a delivery of one thousand doses - which means that about a third of their patients aged 80 and over will be vaccinated in the next few days. They'll then have to have a second dose at the beginning of January.

In South Cumbria, the Pfizer/BioNTech jab is being done in Barrow before being rolled out further.

Jane Scattergood, Covid-19 Vaccination Director for Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care System, said:"The programme will continue to expand over the coming days, weeks and months, bringing vaccination much closer to everyone – but this will be a marathon, not a sprint.