Tim Farron: Christmas 'not an excuse to let our guard down'

The Government is coming under increasing pressure to re-think the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions over the festive period.

Between December 23rd and 27th three households in a "Christmas bubble" can mix indoors and stay overnight.

South Lakes MP Tim Farron is among several scientists and NHS bosses that are against the plans.

Speaking during a debate in Parliament, Mr Farron said: “We know we are not going to have to live with this for years and years. We know that the light at the end of the tunnel is now visible. That is a glorious thing we can cling on to, but it is not an excuse – in fact it is the opposite of an excuse - to let our guard down.”

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove will discuss Christmas coronavirus rules with the leaders of the devolved administrations later on Tuesday.

It comes after both Wales and Scotland refused to rule out abandoning the Christmas plan. Scientists, medical professionals and politicians have been urging the government to reconsider its plan amid rising Covid-19 cases, with Sir Keir Starmer the latest.Boris Johnson's spokesperson said it remains the government's "intention" to allow up to three households to mix for five days over the Christmas period, but would not give a cut off point for when people can be confident that the arrangements will stay in place.