Covid vaccine delay for Maryport surgery patients

A GP surgery that was due to start rolling out coronavirus vaccines has been forced to cancel its appointments after they were 'let down' by their supplier.

All appointments for next week have been cancelled at Maryport Health Services, with the practice announcing on social media that they will not be able to offer jabs until the New Year.

The surgery say they are expecting vaccines to be delivered in the first week of January and will be contacting patients with appointments they have a date confirmed.

In a post on Facebook, the surgery said: "Our COVID vaccination appointments for next week and January have been cancelled.

"This is due to the Practice being let down by the vaccine supplier and we will now not be able to offer the vaccination until the New Year.

"This matter has been taken out of our hands and is very disappointing for us as a Practice and for our patients too.

"There is no need to contact the Practice about this, we will contact you again after Christmas to rearrange.

"Please accept our apologies. Letters are being sent out to those patients who have already made appointments to inform them."