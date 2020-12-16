Dramatic rescue for Stag after antlers tangled in barbed wire

A red stag has been rescued after its antlers became tangled in barbed wire in north Cumbria.

The animal, thought to be between six and seven years old, was trapped by the metal fencing and, in a distressed state, had fallen into the River Lyne, near Longtown.

It took three RSPCA officers, a vet and a farmer to save the life of the deer, which was estimated to weigh around 150kg.

The animal was safely released shortly after.