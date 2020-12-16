Penrith Greggs factory 'deep cleaned' after coronavirus outbreak

A Greggs factory in Cumbria, which was closed due to an outbreak of Coronavirus, is due to re-open tomorrow. (Thursday 17 December)

A number of workers tested positive for Covid-19 at the factory in Penrith, and the building was closed on Friday.

The premises have been deep-cleaned, and other staff have been tested to ensure there isn't a spread of the virus.

A spokesperson from Greggs said: "Some of our colleagues at our North Lakes factory in Penrith have test positive for COVID-19 and are now self-isolating.

"We have robust COVID-secure measures and have temporarily closed the site for deep cleaning.

"We are working closely with the relevant authorities to minimise any possible impact to the wider community.”