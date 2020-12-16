Relaxed Covid Christmas rules could 'lead to more hospitalisations'

The loosening of Covid-19 restrictions over Christmas could cause a rise in hospitalisations, Cumbria's Director of Public Health has warned.

Colin Cox is urging people to 'think very hard' about whether or not to meet up with loved ones over the festive period.

He said: "Any increase in mixing is likely to increase that spread. And that is going to lead to more harm and more hospitalisations.

"I am really concerned about that and I think it is important that people think very hard about what it is that they are going to do with their own families over the Christmas period.

It comes as the Prime Minister resists increasing pressure from health bosses and MPs to scrap the easing of restrictions over Christmas, amid warnings the move could overwhelm the NHS and contribute to the loss of “many lives”.

As it stands, three households can to mix between December 23 and 27. Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove will resume crisis talks with leaders of the devolved administrations on Wednesday morning.