Representing Border: 16.12.20

On tonight's programme - The First Minister tells Scots the safest way to spend Christmas this year is to stay within your own household and your own home. New stricter guidance is issued on the festive period although the relaxed COVID rules are not reversed. Peter MacMahon speaks to the Professor of Public Health at Edinburgh University Linda Bauld. Also on the programme - after Scotland records the highest number of drug related deaths campaigners come to parliament to call on the Scottish Government to back safe consumption rooms.

